Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 29th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nevada Copper Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NEVDF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 525,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,092. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About Nevada Copper
