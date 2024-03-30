Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 29th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nevada Copper Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NEVDF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 525,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,092. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

