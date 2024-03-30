New Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 22.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $71,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.
Shares of DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,943. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
