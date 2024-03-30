New Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 22.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $71,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,943. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.