New Capital Management LP Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

