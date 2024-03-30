New Capital Management LP Has $618,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

New Capital Management LP lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. 5,425,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.