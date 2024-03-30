New Capital Management LP Invests $314,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,511.96. 262,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,651.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,508.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

