New Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,163 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 2.4% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New Capital Management LP owned about 1.39% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

DFSU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 100,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

