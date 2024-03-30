New Capital Management LP Sells 55,514 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

New Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,514 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.5% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 4,009,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

