New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Buys A$48,289.50 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHCGet Free Report) insider Lucia Stocker acquired 10,500 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.60 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$48,289.50 ($31,561.76).

New Hope Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for New Hope (ASX:NHC)

