Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NXST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $172.29. 166,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,885. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

