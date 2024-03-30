NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,830,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.