NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Down 1%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 19,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 12,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NextPlat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NextPlat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextPlat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextPlat by 81.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

