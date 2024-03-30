Noble Financial Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Noble Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Direct Digital’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Direct Digital from $12.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Direct Digital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 million, a PE ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 48.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

