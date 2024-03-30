Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,207,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,518.3 days.

Nordex Price Performance

NRDXF stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Nordex has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.57.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

