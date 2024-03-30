Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,207,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,518.3 days.
Nordex Price Performance
NRDXF stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Nordex has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.57.
About Nordex
