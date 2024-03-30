Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $276.09

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $276.09 and last traded at $274.54, with a volume of 231150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.57. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

