Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 29th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.71. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

