Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 448,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,448,000 after buying an additional 78,641 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

TXN stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,398. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.