Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

