Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. 1,618,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

