Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $6,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.