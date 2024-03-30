Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after acquiring an additional 119,954 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 467,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.71. 341,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,011. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.