Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.13. 2,819,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

