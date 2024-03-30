Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 698 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 6,865,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

