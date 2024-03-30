Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 54,204,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,461,976. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

