Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE STT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.32. 2,202,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,204. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

