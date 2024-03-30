Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 958,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,806. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.