Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 3,956 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.06.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.90%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

