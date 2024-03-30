Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,543. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

