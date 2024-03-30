Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,021,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,345,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.