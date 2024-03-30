Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 133.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,309,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 279,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.