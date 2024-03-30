Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 174,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NWN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

