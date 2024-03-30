Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Shares Down 5.1%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 370,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,105,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Nuburu Stock Down 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuburu

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuburu during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuburu during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Nuburu Company Profile

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

