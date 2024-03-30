Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 85,730 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,405,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 223,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 495,778 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.