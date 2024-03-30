Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

