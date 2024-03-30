Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Nvni Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nvni Group

Nvni Group Stock Performance

Nvni Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:NVNI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.89. 4,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026. Nvni Group has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13.

(Get Free Report)

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.