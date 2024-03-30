Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Nvni Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Nvni Group Stock Performance
Nvni Group Company Profile
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
