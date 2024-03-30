Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hubbell by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,581 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hubbell by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

HUBB traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.05. The stock had a trading volume of 291,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,052. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $419.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.70.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.