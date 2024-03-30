Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 2,747 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 53.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AGCO by 45.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.02. 413,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.00. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

