Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 41,546 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 247.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,546 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UGI by 92.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.54. 2,567,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,206. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

