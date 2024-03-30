Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 906 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 2,322,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

