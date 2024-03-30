Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 468,478 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

