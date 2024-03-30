Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 389,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,087. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.