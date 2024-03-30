Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.80. 448,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

