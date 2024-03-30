Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.06. 1,234,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

