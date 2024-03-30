Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,815 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

TROW traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,362. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

