Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,453 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.83. 2,074,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,860. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

