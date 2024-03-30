Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,257 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 373.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day moving average of $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $319.70.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.31.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,906. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

