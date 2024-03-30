Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 12,830,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,303,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

