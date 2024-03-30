Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.14. 329,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

