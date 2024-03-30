Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OXY traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.