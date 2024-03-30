Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $13.30. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 417 shares.
Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.29.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oconee Federal Financial
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.