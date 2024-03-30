Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $13.30. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 417 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

About Oconee Federal Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

