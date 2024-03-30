Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (OLK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OLK stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 0.49. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,394,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,330 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,302,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

